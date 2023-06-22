Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,014 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the quarter. Salesforce makes up about 1.0% of Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $8,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,449,523 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,571,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,556 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,825,733 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,447,733,000 after acquiring an additional 585,881 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,003,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,519,719,000 after purchasing an additional 149,012 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,416,910 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,304,561,000 after purchasing an additional 450,250 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,875,409 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,839,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $209.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $204.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 551.65, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.23. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $225.00.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to repurchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.20, for a total transaction of $136,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,671,609 shares in the company, valued at $5,207,796,813.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Salesforce news, COO Brian Millham sold 78,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $16,636,837.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.20, for a total value of $136,445.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,671,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,207,796,813.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 769,734 shares of company stock worth $161,281,279 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $181.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.97.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

