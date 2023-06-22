Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$38.71.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SAP shares. National Bankshares cut their price target on Saputo from C$43.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 12th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Saputo from C$46.00 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 12th. Veritas Investment Research set a C$31.00 price target on Saputo and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Saputo from C$43.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on Saputo from C$43.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th.

Shares of TSE SAP traded down C$0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$29.50. The stock had a trading volume of 584,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,687. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$34.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$34.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.58, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.62. Saputo has a 52 week low of C$27.72 and a 52 week high of C$37.50.

Saputo ( TSE:SAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.34 billion. Saputo had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 3.49%. Analysts anticipate that Saputo will post 1.8356412 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 19th. Saputo’s payout ratio is 48.65%.

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

