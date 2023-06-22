Sawyer & Company Inc Reduces Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Sawyer & Company Inc reduced its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 71,325 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 3,442 shares during the period. Oracle comprises about 3.6% of Sawyer & Company Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Oracle were worth $6,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $1,409,896,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 112,785.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,832,530 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $885,451,000 after acquiring an additional 10,822,934 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P boosted its holdings in Oracle by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 19,160,481 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,566,178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570,472 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Oracle by 89.8% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,929,363 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $565,961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 119.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,592,864 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $457,162,000 after buying an additional 3,045,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Oracle from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $84.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.21.

Insider Activity

Oracle Trading Down 0.9 %

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,462,544 shares of company stock valued at $248,943,597. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL stock traded down $1.11 on Thursday, hitting $120.99. 2,884,421 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,521,447. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.40. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The company had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 52.29%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

