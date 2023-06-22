Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 10,240 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth $232,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth $419,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the period. 82.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.44.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

Schlumberger Trading Down 1.4 %

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total transaction of $273,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,057,480.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLB stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.09. 1,571,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,567,819. The firm has a market cap of $66.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.77. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $30.65 and a 1 year high of $62.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.15 and a 200 day moving average of $50.66.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 37.17%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Stories

