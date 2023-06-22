Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Purchased by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 440.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 923.5% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

SCHF stock opened at $35.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $31.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $27.40 and a twelve month high of $36.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.52.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

