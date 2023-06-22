Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Sold by Planned Solutions Inc.

Planned Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 54.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,348 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Planned Solutions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Planned Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 467.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 198.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHO opened at $48.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.46. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $47.78 and a twelve month high of $49.40.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

