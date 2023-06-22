Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) is EWG Elevate Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 227.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,158 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 4.1% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. EWG Elevate Inc. owned about 0.10% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $9,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHV. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 168,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,054,000 after buying an additional 6,314 shares in the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $215,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stableford Capital II LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $4,547,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of SCHV traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $65.72. 140,609 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,197. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.15. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $69.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.