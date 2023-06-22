Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 895,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,282 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up about 1.3% of Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $42,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Gray Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Loudon Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHB opened at $50.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.41. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $40.92 and a 1 year high of $51.89.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.