Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by Eagle Capital Management LLC

Eagle Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for 0.5% of Eagle Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000.

Shares of SCHB traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.59. 147,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 857,729. The company has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.41. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $40.92 and a one year high of $51.89.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

