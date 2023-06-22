Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $3,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112,256.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,434,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,927,000 after buying an additional 45,394,219 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,007,000 after buying an additional 13,553,949 shares during the period. Rebalance LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $132,101,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,304,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,147,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,023 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHB traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,889. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.92 and a fifty-two week high of $51.89.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

