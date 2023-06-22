Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Eagle Capital Management LLC

Eagle Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up about 0.5% of Eagle Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 30,577 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1,065.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 16,821 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 42,404 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,866 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $50.59. 147,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 857,729. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.41. The firm has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $40.92 and a 1-year high of $51.89.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

