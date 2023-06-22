Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Acquired by Joule Financial LLC

Joule Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 4.9% of Joule Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Joule Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $9,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,977,523,000 after purchasing an additional 52,604,309 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,299,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,485,000 after purchasing an additional 90,912 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,004,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,164 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,736,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,444,000 after purchasing an additional 911,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,605,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,626 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $71.54. 492,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,350,650. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.83. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $65.96 and a 52-week high of $79.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

