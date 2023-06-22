Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Fermata Advisors LLC

Fermata Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 91.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213,707 shares during the quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 761.5% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHD stock opened at $71.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $45.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.49 and its 200 day moving average is $73.83. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $65.96 and a one year high of $79.49.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

