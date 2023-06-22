Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by Bridgewater Advisors Inc.

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Harbor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 58,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Finally, Kades & Cheifetz LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $640,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $43.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.11. The company has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $37.25 and a 1 year high of $46.60.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

