Scott Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 1,755 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Scott Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 115,526 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 20.9% of Scott Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Scott Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $43,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,497,000 after buying an additional 239,865 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 52,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,620,000 after buying an additional 5,196 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 94,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,090,000 after acquiring an additional 17,728 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $400.47 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $408.76. The company has a market capitalization of $304.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $385.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $372.32.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

