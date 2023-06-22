Scott Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Scott Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,880 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 3.8% of Scott Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Scott Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $7,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,269,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,801,000 after acquiring an additional 8,540,248 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,179,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,981,000 after buying an additional 3,612,871 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,949,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974,897 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,260,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,321,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065,268 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

JPST opened at $50.11 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.22. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.99 and a twelve month high of $50.40.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.