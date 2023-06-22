Scott Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Scott Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 767 shares during the quarter. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF comprises 0.4% of Scott Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Scott Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NUSC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 17.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 799,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,845,000 after acquiring an additional 119,025 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,090,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 134.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 139,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after buying an additional 79,684 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 840,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,741,000 after buying an additional 64,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 425,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,539,000 after buying an additional 60,197 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

BATS:NUSC opened at $36.40 on Thursday. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $29.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.13.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

