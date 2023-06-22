SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) Major Shareholder Neil Gagnon Buys 3,670 Shares

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) major shareholder Neil Gagnon acquired 3,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $25,139.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 553,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,794,516.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Neil Gagnon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 12th, Neil Gagnon purchased 27,205 shares of SecureWorks stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $184,994.00.

On Friday, June 9th, Neil Gagnon purchased 10,572 shares of SecureWorks stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.87 per share, for a total transaction of $72,629.64.

On Wednesday, May 10th, Neil Gagnon purchased 6,587 shares of SecureWorks stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.74 per share, for a total transaction of $57,570.38.

On Monday, May 8th, Neil Gagnon purchased 2,848 shares of SecureWorks stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.48 per share, for a total transaction of $24,151.04.

On Thursday, May 4th, Neil Gagnon purchased 10,436 shares of SecureWorks stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.71 per share, for a total transaction of $90,897.56.

On Tuesday, May 2nd, Neil Gagnon acquired 8,523 shares of SecureWorks stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.92 per share, for a total transaction of $76,025.16.

On Wednesday, April 26th, Neil Gagnon acquired 1,050 shares of SecureWorks stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.05 per share, for a total transaction of $9,502.50.

On Monday, April 24th, Neil Gagnon acquired 5,000 shares of SecureWorks stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.77 per share, for a total transaction of $48,850.00.

On Friday, April 21st, Neil Gagnon acquired 12,174 shares of SecureWorks stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.77 per share, for a total transaction of $118,939.98.

On Wednesday, April 19th, Neil Gagnon acquired 5,023 shares of SecureWorks stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.89 per share, for a total transaction of $44,654.47.

SecureWorks Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SCWX traded up $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $7.06. The company had a trading volume of 103,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,025. SecureWorks Corp. has a 52-week low of $5.28 and a 52-week high of $12.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $607.37 million, a PE ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional Trading of SecureWorks

SecureWorks ( NASDAQ:SCWX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $115.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.03 million. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 14.99% and a negative net margin of 28.35%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SecureWorks Corp. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in SecureWorks by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in SecureWorks by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in SecureWorks during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in SecureWorks by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in SecureWorks by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on SCWX shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on SecureWorks from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com upgraded SecureWorks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on SecureWorks from $8.00 to $6.50 in a report on Friday, June 9th.

About SecureWorks

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and adversarial services.

