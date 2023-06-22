SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) Major Shareholder Neil Gagnon Buys 3,670 Shares

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWXGet Rating) major shareholder Neil Gagnon acquired 3,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $25,139.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 553,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,794,516.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Neil Gagnon also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, June 12th, Neil Gagnon purchased 27,205 shares of SecureWorks stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $184,994.00.
  • On Friday, June 9th, Neil Gagnon purchased 10,572 shares of SecureWorks stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.87 per share, for a total transaction of $72,629.64.
  • On Wednesday, May 10th, Neil Gagnon purchased 6,587 shares of SecureWorks stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.74 per share, for a total transaction of $57,570.38.
  • On Monday, May 8th, Neil Gagnon purchased 2,848 shares of SecureWorks stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.48 per share, for a total transaction of $24,151.04.
  • On Thursday, May 4th, Neil Gagnon purchased 10,436 shares of SecureWorks stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.71 per share, for a total transaction of $90,897.56.
  • On Tuesday, May 2nd, Neil Gagnon acquired 8,523 shares of SecureWorks stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.92 per share, for a total transaction of $76,025.16.
  • On Wednesday, April 26th, Neil Gagnon acquired 1,050 shares of SecureWorks stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.05 per share, for a total transaction of $9,502.50.
  • On Monday, April 24th, Neil Gagnon acquired 5,000 shares of SecureWorks stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.77 per share, for a total transaction of $48,850.00.
  • On Friday, April 21st, Neil Gagnon acquired 12,174 shares of SecureWorks stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.77 per share, for a total transaction of $118,939.98.
  • On Wednesday, April 19th, Neil Gagnon acquired 5,023 shares of SecureWorks stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.89 per share, for a total transaction of $44,654.47.

SecureWorks Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SCWX traded up $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $7.06. The company had a trading volume of 103,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,025. SecureWorks Corp. has a 52-week low of $5.28 and a 52-week high of $12.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $607.37 million, a PE ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 0.99.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWXGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $115.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.03 million. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 14.99% and a negative net margin of 28.35%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SecureWorks Corp. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of SecureWorks

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in SecureWorks by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in SecureWorks by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in SecureWorks during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in SecureWorks by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in SecureWorks by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on SCWX shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on SecureWorks from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com upgraded SecureWorks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on SecureWorks from $8.00 to $6.50 in a report on Friday, June 9th.

About SecureWorks

(Get Rating)

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and adversarial services.

