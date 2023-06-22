SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Receives $60.80 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.80.

SEIC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

SEI Investments Stock Performance

SEIC stock opened at $58.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.16. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $46.30 and a 52 week high of $64.69.

SEI Investments Announces Dividend

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $469.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.79 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 20.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.86%.

SEI Investments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 18th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the asset manager to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at SEI Investments

In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 15,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $877,843.54. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 8,568,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,329,255.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 15,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $877,843.54. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 8,568,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,329,255.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 65,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $3,654,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,583,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,970,989.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SEI Investments

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 24,261 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,808 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,694 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,033 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.07% of the company’s stock.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Featured Stories

