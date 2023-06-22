Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Sold by Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,278 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 794 shares during the quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $3,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEL. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Shell in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Shell in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Price Performance

SHEL traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $60.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,171,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,826,273. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.65. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $44.90 and a 12 month high of $62.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.02.

Shell Dividend Announcement

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.48. Shell had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $89.02 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Shell from $75.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. AlphaValue raised Shell to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Shell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,525.14.

Shell Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.