Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.42

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.42 and traded as high as $1.42. Sify Technologies shares last traded at $1.39, with a volume of 53,542 shares.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Sify Technologies in a report on Friday, May 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.84.
Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. It operates through Network Centric Services, Data Center Services, and Digital Services segments. The Network Centric Services segment offers internet, internet protocol and multi-protocol label switching virtual private network, SDWAN, managed Wi-Fi, internet of things, wholesale and retail voice, managed services, dedicated internet access, and proactive monitoring and management of the network and devices.
