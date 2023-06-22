Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.42

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.42 and traded as high as $1.42. Sify Technologies shares last traded at $1.39, with a volume of 53,542 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Sify Technologies in a report on Friday, May 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Sify Technologies by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 10,108 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Sify Technologies by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sify Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Sify Technologies by 342.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sify Technologies by 19.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 19,756 shares in the last quarter. 0.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. It operates through Network Centric Services, Data Center Services, and Digital Services segments. The Network Centric Services segment offers internet, internet protocol and multi-protocol label switching virtual private network, SDWAN, managed Wi-Fi, internet of things, wholesale and retail voice, managed services, dedicated internet access, and proactive monitoring and management of the network and devices.

