Silver Range Resources (CVE:SNG) Shares Up 10.5%

Silver Range Resources Ltd. (CVE:SNG – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 10.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 8,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 26,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Silver Range Resources Stock Up 10.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 8.92 and a quick ratio of 7.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.50 and a beta of -0.03.

Silver Range Resources Company Profile

Silver Range Resources Ltd., a junior resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of precious metal resources in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. Its property portfolio comprises mineral properties located in Nevada, the Northwest Territories, Nunavut, and the Yukon Territory.

