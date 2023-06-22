Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Acquires 160 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADM. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 135.6% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 655.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 275.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $98.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $73.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.27 and its 200-day moving average is $81.06. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $69.92 and a 1 year high of $98.28.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $24.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 22.58%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

(Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.