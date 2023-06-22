Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,150 Shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,534 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GGZ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 42.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 7.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 3,624 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 2.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 92,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 6.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 68,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 14,735 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GGZ opened at $11.68 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.46 and its 200 day moving average is $11.72. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.47 and a fifty-two week high of $13.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

The Gabelli Global Small & Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-end management investment trust. Its investment objective is long term capital growth. The company was founded on August 19, 2013 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

