Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,749 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,038 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,749 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up about 0.9% of Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JEPI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $460,136,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,174,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,828,000 after buying an additional 4,884,910 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,184,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567,129 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,144,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 126.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,446,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,359 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

JEPI opened at $54.76 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.55. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.92 and a 12-month high of $57.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

