Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Buys 527 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,232 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Bank of Montreal by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,179,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,119,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688,352 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Bank of Montreal by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 15,949,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,443,847,000 after purchasing an additional 262,540 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Bank of Montreal by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,211,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,196,832,000 after purchasing an additional 464,465 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Bank of Montreal by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,653,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,144,446,000 after purchasing an additional 372,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Bank of Montreal by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 12,015,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,069,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Bank of Montreal Stock Performance

NYSE BMO opened at $89.28 on Thursday. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of $81.57 and a 1 year high of $105.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $63.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.68.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.19). Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a $1.085 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.50.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.