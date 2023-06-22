Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,336 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up 1.2% of Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 21,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 7,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 42,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 38,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHG opened at $73.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.18 and a fifty-two week high of $75.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

