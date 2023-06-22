Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Has $1.05 Million Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,914 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 7,070 shares during the quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KMI. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 61.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

NYSE KMI opened at $16.65 on Thursday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.92 and a 52-week high of $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $37.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.89 and a 200-day moving average of $17.50.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on KMI. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.56.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

