Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Has $405,000 Stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 112.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 4,141 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth $591,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 21,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 198.6% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 24,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 15,969 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. 58.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Chantal Gosselin sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.70, for a total value of $197,085.00.

Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE WPM opened at $42.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.58. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12 month low of $28.62 and a 12 month high of $52.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.84.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $214.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.87 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 64.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on WPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$72.50 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $350.56.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

(Get Rating)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.