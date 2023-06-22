Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Has $746,000 Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 794 shares during the quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 636.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 234,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,308,000 after purchasing an additional 202,861 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 985,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,527,000 after purchasing an additional 7,388 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $162.76 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $142.48 and a 52 week high of $178.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.38.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

