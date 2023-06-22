Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 974 shares during the quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RDA Financial Network grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $10,686,000. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $403,000. Wealth Management Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Management Resources Inc. now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 9,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period.

BATS:MTUM opened at $141.55 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.37 and a fifty-two week high of $113.60. The stock has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.84.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

