Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,120 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TD. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 341.4% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. 44.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Shares of TD opened at $60.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $111.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.87. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $55.43 and a 12-month high of $70.67.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The bank reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 17.72%. As a group, research analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.709 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.57.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

