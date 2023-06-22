Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Purchases 153 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter.

ITA stock opened at $116.35 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $145.00 and a twelve month high of $206.56. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $113.28 and a 200 day moving average of $113.27.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

