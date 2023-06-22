Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,373 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 100.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MBB. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 77.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MBB opened at $93.77 on Thursday. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $88.00 and a 52-week high of $100.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.09.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.2693 dividend. This represents a $3.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

