Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,130 Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Posted by on Jun 22nd, 2023

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGPGet Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,020,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,843 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,100,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,910,000 after purchasing an additional 401,400 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 1,145.3% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,078,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,131,000 after purchasing an additional 991,540 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,813,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 218,368.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 710,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,648,000 after purchasing an additional 709,696 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPGP opened at $88.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.85. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 12-month low of $73.71 and a 12-month high of $93.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11.

About Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF

(Get Rating)

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.