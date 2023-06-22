Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,130 Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,020,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,843 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,100,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,910,000 after purchasing an additional 401,400 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 1,145.3% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,078,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,131,000 after purchasing an additional 991,540 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,813,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 218,368.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 710,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,648,000 after purchasing an additional 709,696 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPGP opened at $88.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.85. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 12-month low of $73.71 and a 12-month high of $93.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11.

About Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

