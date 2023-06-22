Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,934 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,045 shares during the quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of T. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 4.9% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 91,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,268 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 557.3% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 15.6% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 6,444 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 5.2% in the first quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 35,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors raised its holdings in AT&T by 6.3% in the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 90,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 5,369 shares in the last quarter. 54.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.38.

AT&T Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $15.61 on Thursday. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $21.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.26.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -87.40%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

