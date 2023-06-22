SingularityNET (AGIX) Price Hits $0.25

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. Over the last week, SingularityNET has traded 32.2% higher against the US dollar. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000843 BTC on major exchanges. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $309.84 million and approximately $91.57 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004599 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00017391 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018142 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000098 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00013960 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,080.91 or 1.00022465 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002192 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

AGIX is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,303,100,454 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,222,631,811 tokens. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,303,100,454.4752634 with 1,222,631,810.8849294 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.24593388 USD and is up 8.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 107 active market(s) with $51,905,021.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

