Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 18.13%. The company had revenue of $144.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Smith & Wesson Brands Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.24. 1,188,702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,090. Smith & Wesson Brands has a twelve month low of $8.20 and a twelve month high of $16.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $515.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smith & Wesson Brands

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 2,661.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,649,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,364 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 648.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 559,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,473,000 after acquiring an additional 485,152 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 8.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,490,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,657,000 after buying an additional 193,438 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 607.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 195,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after buying an additional 168,077 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 47.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 460,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,966,000 after buying an additional 147,800 shares during the period. 54.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Smith & Wesson Brands

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

