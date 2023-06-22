Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHOO) versus Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Financial Review

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) and Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHOO – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Dividends

Apple Hospitality REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.5%. Sotherly Hotels pays an annual dividend of $1.97 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.9%. Apple Hospitality REIT pays out 137.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Apple Hospitality REIT has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Apple Hospitality REIT and Sotherly Hotels’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apple Hospitality REIT 12.39% 4.99% 3.35% Sotherly Hotels N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apple Hospitality REIT 0 1 3 0 2.75 Sotherly Hotels 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and Sotherly Hotels, as provided by MarketBeat.

Apple Hospitality REIT presently has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.16%. Given Apple Hospitality REIT’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Apple Hospitality REIT is more favorable than Sotherly Hotels.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.6% of Apple Hospitality REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of Apple Hospitality REIT shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Apple Hospitality REIT and Sotherly Hotels’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apple Hospitality REIT $1.24 billion 2.72 $144.80 million $0.70 21.05 Sotherly Hotels $171.22 million N/A N/A N/A N/A

Apple Hospitality REIT has higher revenue and earnings than Sotherly Hotels.

Summary

Apple Hospitality REIT beats Sotherly Hotels on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 220 hotels with approximately 29,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states. Concentrated with industry-leading brands, the Company's portfolio consists of 96 Marriott-branded hotels, 119 Hilton-branded hotels, four Hyatt-branded hotels and one independent hotel. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Apple REIT Companies.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels Inc. is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in ten hotel properties, comprising 2,786 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs. The Company owns hotels that operate under the Hilton Worldwide and Hyatt Hotels Corporation brands, as well as independent hotels. Sotherly Hotels Inc. was organized in 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, Virginia.

