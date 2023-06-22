Spark Power Group (OTCMKTS:SKPGF) Trading Down 16.9%

Spark Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKPGF – Get Rating) shares were down 16.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.30 and last traded at $0.30. Approximately 390 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 3,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.34.

Spark Power Group Inc provides electrical contracting, operations, and maintenance services, as well as energy sustainability solutions in Canada and the United States. The company's Technical Services segment offers low-voltage technical services, including electrical contracting, custom control panel design and assembly, industrial automation, electronic repair, systems integration, and 24/7 emergency services; and medium and high voltage technical services, such as power on', equipment installation, sub-station construction and maintenance, commissioning, power line construction and maintenance, thermography, and transformer maintenance services.

