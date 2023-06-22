SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Sold by Grandview Asset Management LLC

Grandview Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIA. Eagle Strategies LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.5% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $339.08. The company had a trading volume of 582,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,482,948. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $286.62 and a 52 week high of $348.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $336.30 and its 200 day moving average is $334.20.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

