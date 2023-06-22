SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Client First Capital LLC

Client First Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 8.4% of Client First Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Client First Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $10,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $24,420,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after acquiring an additional 9,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $178.37 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $150.57 and a 52 week high of $191.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $184.09 and a 200-day moving average of $178.11.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

