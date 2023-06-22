SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Acquired by Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 170.5% in the first quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 7,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 4,471 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.6% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 22,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,135,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 263.0% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 118.9% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 77.4% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MDY traded down $2.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $464.10. The company had a trading volume of 186,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,519. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $454.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $458.42. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $398.11 and a 1 year high of $499.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

