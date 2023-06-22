Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDJ) Shares Sold by One Plus One Wealth Management LLC

One Plus One Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDJ – Get Rating) by 38.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183,761 shares during the period. Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF comprises approximately 7.1% of One Plus One Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF worth $10,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGDJ. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF by 165.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 214,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,188,000 after buying an additional 133,535 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 98,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after buying an additional 7,634 shares in the last quarter. Sentinus LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 61,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF by 436.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 24,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $604,000.

NYSEARCA:SGDJ traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.18. 6,078 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,010. The firm has a market cap of $95.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.17. Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.61 and a fifty-two week high of $37.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.11.

The Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF (SGDJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an equity index of small-cap gold mining firms. Stocks are weighted by price momentum for gold explorers and by revenue growth for gold developers. SGDJ was launched on Mar 31, 2015 and is managed by Sprott.

