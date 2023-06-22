STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Holdings Lifted by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,998 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.13% of STAG Industrial worth $8,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in STAG Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 45.0% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in STAG Industrial by 199.8% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAG stock opened at $35.60 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.56 and a 52-week high of $37.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.33, a P/E/G ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.123 per share. This is an increase from STAG Industrial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

In other STAG Industrial news, insider Benjamin S. Butcher sold 3,220 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $112,764.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,457.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STAG. StockNews.com began coverage on STAG Industrial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on STAG Industrial from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.83.

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

