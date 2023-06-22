Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on Starbucks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $110.31.
Starbucks Stock Performance
Starbucks stock opened at $101.87 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96. Starbucks has a one year low of $72.22 and a one year high of $115.48.
Starbucks Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 68.83%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. 69.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Starbucks Company Profile
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
Featured Stories
- Get a free research report on Starbucks from StockNews.com
- Smartsheet Investors’ Hasty Exit Can Be Your Gain
- Agilent Technologies Stock: Ready to Rise off the Floor
- Oilfield Services Growing Faster Than Wider Energy Sector
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To The Buy Zone As Industry Normalizes
- Five stocks we like better than Starbucks
Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.