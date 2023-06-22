Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on Starbucks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $110.31.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Starbucks stock opened at $101.87 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96. Starbucks has a one year low of $72.22 and a one year high of $115.48.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 68.83%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. 69.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

