Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Sidoti

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Sidoti from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Sidoti’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 40.49% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SCS. TheStreet cut shares of Steelcase from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Steelcase in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Steelcase Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SCS traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.83. The stock had a trading volume of 3,011,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,044. The company has a market capitalization of $892.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.37. Steelcase has a 12-month low of $6.20 and a 12-month high of $12.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.48 and a 200-day moving average of $7.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Insider Transactions at Steelcase

Steelcase ( NYSE:SCS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. Steelcase had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 1.09%. The business had revenue of $751.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Steelcase’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Steelcase will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Steelcase news, Director Peter M. Wege II sold 5,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.45, for a total value of $48,088.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 199,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,686,991.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Steelcase news, Director Peter M. Wege II sold 5,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.45, for a total transaction of $48,088.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 199,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,686,991.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter M. Wege II sold 17,273 shares of Steelcase stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total value of $145,784.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 228,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,929,240.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCS. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Steelcase during the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Steelcase by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 57,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Steelcase by 413.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 566,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,990,000 after purchasing an additional 456,492 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its position in Steelcase by 26.4% during the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 197,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 41,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Steelcase in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. 67.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

See Also

