Stem (NYSE:STEM) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) shares traded down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.50 and last traded at $5.51. 562,100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 5,595,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on STEM shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Stem from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Stem in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Stem from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Stem from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Stem from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.39.

Stem Trading Down 2.8 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $870.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 2.03.

Stem ( NYSE:STEM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $67.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.34 million. Stem had a negative return on equity of 26.02% and a negative net margin of 37.59%. Stem’s quarterly revenue was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Stem, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stem announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 81.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stem news, Director Lisa L. Troe sold 6,150 shares of Stem stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total transaction of $39,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,180.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,003 shares of company stock worth $71,714. Company insiders own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stem

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stem in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Stem in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stem in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Stem Company Profile

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. The company offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). It also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

Further Reading

