SThree (LON:STHR) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $300.00

SThree Plc (LON:STHR – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 300 ($3.84) and traded as high as GBX 303.50 ($3.88). SThree shares last traded at GBX 300 ($3.84), with a volume of 1,440,807 shares trading hands.
SThree Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 300 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 300. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.49. The company has a market cap of £397.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60.
About SThree
SThree plc provides permanent and contract specialist staffing services for information and communication technology, banking and finance, energy, engineering, and the life science sectors. It offers permanent, contract, project, retained, and executive search recruitment solutions, as well as support and mobility services.
