Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Price Target to $120.00

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $85.00 to $120.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 26.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Friday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.65.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Exact Sciences Price Performance

NASDAQ EXAS traded up $5.27 on Thursday, hitting $95.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,463,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,231,278. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.85 and a 200-day moving average of $66.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.97. Exact Sciences has a 52-week low of $29.27 and a 52-week high of $99.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.55 and a beta of 1.39.

Insider Activity

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $602.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.18 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 23.49% and a negative return on equity of 16.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.04) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Exact Sciences will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Exact Sciences news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 6,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $486,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,425,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Exact Sciences news, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sarah Condella sold 6,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $486,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,425,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,089 shares of company stock valued at $1,365,630. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exact Sciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $265,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 1,999.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 866,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,916,000 after buying an additional 825,515 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 31,289 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 945,969 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,735,000 after buying an additional 251,091 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.